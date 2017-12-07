Armenia, Azerbaijan discuss Karabakh, agree on 2018 meeting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in Vienna on Wednesday, December 6.

Nalbandian is attending the OSCE Ministerial Council on December 7-8 in the Austrian capital.

Following the talks with the mediators, the Armenian foreign policy chief met his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

Both meetings focused on agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.

Also, the parties agreed to hold one more meeting of foreign ministers in early 2018 and discussed the dates for the co-chairs next visit to the region.