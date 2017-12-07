Armenia, Azerbaijan discuss Karabakh, agree on 2018 meeting (video)
December 7, 2017 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in Vienna on Wednesday, December 6.
Nalbandian is attending the OSCE Ministerial Council on December 7-8 in the Austrian capital.
Following the talks with the mediators, the Armenian foreign policy chief met his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.
Both meetings focused on agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.
Also, the parties agreed to hold one more meeting of foreign ministers in early 2018 and discussed the dates for the co-chairs next visit to the region.
Top stories
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Charles Aznavour mourns death of rock legend Johnny Hallyday Famous French singer of Armenian origin Charles Aznavour mourns the death of world-famous rock legend Johnny Hallyday.
Los Angeles legalizing recreational marijuana City Council President Herb Wesson's office said the rules would take effect immediately after the signature of Mayor Eric Garcetti.
British scientists turn beer into fuel Chemists at the University of Bristol have made the first steps towards making sustainable petrol using beer as a key ingredient
Armenian Patriarch pleaded Trump against Jerusalem recognition “We are certain that such steps will yield increased hatred, conflict, violence and suffering in Jerusalem and the Holy Land," the letter said