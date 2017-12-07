France's Macron to attend annual dinner with Armenian organizations
December 7, 2017 - 16:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the annual dinner organized by the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) in Paris on January 30, 2018, Panorama.am reports.
The CCAF brings together the biggest political, cultural, educational, religious and social organizations of the Armenian community in France.
Among the key goals of the council are coordination the activities inside the community, struggle against the denial of the Armenian Genocide, protection of the interests of the French Armenian community and presentation a unified approach on important issues of public policy.
Former French president Francois Hollande attended his last dinner with CCAF when still in office at the beginning of this year.
