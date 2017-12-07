Armenian Catholicos rejects Jerusalem as Israeli capital
December 7, 2017 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram Irejects the U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.
U.S. president Donald Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital reversed decades of U.S. policy on Wednesday, December 6. The fate of Jerusalem is one of the thorniest issues between Israel and the Palestinians.
Eight of the 15 nations who are currently members of the United Nations Security Council have called for the body to hold an urgent meeting on the U.S. decision by the end of the week.
The Armenian Catholicos discussed the matter with Lebanese president Michel Aoun.
According to the Patriarch, the U.S. approach is not consistent with international law, justice and historical truth.
Lebanon's president shared the same view.
