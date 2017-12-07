Tillerson: U.S. backs OSCE Minsk Group efforts in Karabakh settlement
December 7, 2017 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to find a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, said U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, according to Azerbaijani media.
“We must make progress in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” Tillerson said addressing the OSCE Ministerial Conference in Vienna on on Thursday, December 6.
“We are pleased with the commitments made by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the summit in October to intensify the negotiations and to reduce the tension along the line of contact. Substantive progress can be made when there is a political will,” added the U.S. secretary of state.
Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict in Vienna on Wednesday, December 6.Following the talks with the mediators, the Armenian foreign policy chief met his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.
