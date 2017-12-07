U.S. citizen paid a bribe to obtain Armenian passport
December 7, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A citizen of the United States was among 55 other people who bribed employees of several of Armenia's Passport and Visa Departments to get passports by fraudulent means.
The 55 people who came from Armenia, the U.S., Georgia, Iran and Russia, had managed to obtain real passports, with registration addresses belonging to complete strangers and without the consent of the co-owners of various apartments.
43 of those identified have even managed to cross Armenia's state borders at various points.
