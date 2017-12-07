// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Marie Claire France publishes photo story about Artsakh

December 7, 2017 - 18:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian photographer Karl Mancini's photo project about the women of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) was featured in the magazine Marie Claire France.

The project is titled Dreaming Independence and Peace and first published on Maptia.

“I believe the women of Artsakh have a lot to say. They support the men on the frontline, suffering in silence and sustaining families alone,” he said once.

“One day, I spent several hours with a female friend of mine in a wonderful place in Artsakh in the middle of nature just telling each other stories. I'll never forget that moment, those simple emotions that should serve as a basis for every kind of relationship,” Mancini added.

According to the photographer, Armenians are very instinctive and emotional, straightforward in expressing their true feelings and quite honest if they have anything to tell you.

Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

