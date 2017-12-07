Marie Claire France publishes photo story about Artsakh
December 7, 2017 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Italian photographer Karl Mancini's photo project about the women of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) was featured in the magazine Marie Claire France.
The project is titled Dreaming Independence and Peace and first published on Maptia.
“I believe the women of Artsakh have a lot to say. They support the men on the frontline, suffering in silence and sustaining families alone,” he said once.
“One day, I spent several hours with a female friend of mine in a wonderful place in Artsakh in the middle of nature just telling each other stories. I'll never forget that moment, those simple emotions that should serve as a basis for every kind of relationship,” Mancini added.
According to the photographer, Armenians are very instinctive and emotional, straightforward in expressing their true feelings and quite honest if they have anything to tell you.
Top stories
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Game of Thrones season 8 might arrive later than expected When asked about her big year ahead, Turner slipped and said, "Yeah, I'm really excited. Game of Thrones comes out in 2019."
U.S. citizen paid a bribe to obtain Armenian passport The 55 people had managed to obtain real visas, with registration addresses belonging to complete strangers.
$450 mln da Vinci painting heads to Louvre Abu Dhabi The newly-opened museum in Abu Dhabi, without specifying whether it had bought the painting at auction this month.
Armenia PM vows to fundamentally change Gyumri on quake anniversary The quality of life in Gyumri will fundamentally change, Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said on the 29th anniversary of the earthquake.