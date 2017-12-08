Armenia, Iceland agree to foster trade, economic relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met Iceland's foreign policy chief Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson on Friday, December 8 to discuss bilateral ties and other issues.

At the meeting in Vienna, the two agreed that the level of relations between Armenia and Iceland doesn't correspond to the potential that the countries have and decided to take necessary steps to boost them.

The foreign ministers expressed confidence that such meetings and mutual visits will strengthen cooperation and help foster partnership in a number of areas.

Also, the diplomats weighed in on the ways to promote trade and economic ties.