// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, Iceland agree to foster trade, economic relations

December 8, 2017 - 13:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met Iceland's foreign policy chief Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson on Friday, December 8 to discuss bilateral ties and other issues.

At the meeting in Vienna, the two agreed that the level of relations between Armenia and Iceland doesn't correspond to the potential that the countries have and decided to take necessary steps to boost them.

The foreign ministers expressed confidence that such meetings and mutual visits will strengthen cooperation and help foster partnership in a number of areas.

Also, the diplomats weighed in on the ways to promote trade and economic ties.

 Top stories
Armenia, EU sign Comprehensive Partnership AgreementArmenia, EU sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement
The agreement is an important step to broaden the scope of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.
French-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's WorldFrench-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's World
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states left to recognize Armenian GenocideTwo U.S. states left to recognize Armenian Genocide
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Irene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy Awards
Armenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmaker
OSCE PA president urges redoubled efforts for Karabakh settlement
George Clooney to star in 'Catch-22' TV adaptation about Armenian soldier
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
VivaCell-MTS brings Wi-Fi Calling service to Armenia VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, December 2 the pilot launch of the Wi-Fi Calling service introduced in Armenia for the first time.
Armenian artist's works displayed at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg Exhibition of works by Armenian artist Vardan Gabrielyan has opened in the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg, France.
Iraqi forces launch final battle to eliminate Islamic State Iraqi Armed Forces on Friday, December 8 launched a final operation to eliminate the so-called Islamic State (IS) from the country.
National Assembly passes Armenia's domestic violence law The parliament passed the domestic violence law which stirred a lot of controversy among various groups of the Armenian society.