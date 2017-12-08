Armenia FM talks Karabakh with OSCE Sec Gen, Russia's Lavrov
December 8, 2017 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held separate meetings with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh).
Talking to Greminger, Nalbandian detailed his meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Azerbaijani foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov two days earlier, also presenting Armenia's efforts aimed at reaching a lasting solution to the issue.
The parties, at the same time, discussed Armenia's involvement in OSCE projects and processes, as well as issues concerning cooperation in various fields.
At the meeting between the Armenian and Russian foreign ministers, the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict and bilateral ties were in the limelight.
