Armenia will never allow another Genocide, ambassador says

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will never allow another Genocide like the one its people suffered at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in the 20th century, the country's ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan said in a recent interview, citing the conflict between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) with Azerbaijan, El Universal reports.

The envoy argued that no country is entitled to threaten or defame the popular representatives of another nation, stressing Azeri criticism over a recent visit of several Mexican lawmakers to Karabakh.

The visit of three Mexican deputies to Artsakh and Armenia has stirred a diplomatic crisis between Azerbaijan and Mexico.

Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, Carlos Hernández Mirón, accompanied by deputy Armenian parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov arrived in Karabakh on October 24. The guests visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers in memory of those who fell during the Artsakh Liberation War.

"Raising hysteria over the visit pursues one single objective - to prevent other similar trips - but they (Azerbaijani authorities) will achieve the opposite of what they are seeking," said Ayvazyan.

The Armenian ambassador clarified that the federal deputies used their own resources to cover all costs of the trip in October, which was taken for learning first-hand more about the situation in Karabakh.