Scientists use AI to monitor the chatter of dolphins
December 9, 2017 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists have developed an algorithm to monitor the underwater chatter of dolphins with the help of machine learning, The Independent reports.
Using autonomous underwater sensors, researchers working in the Gulf of Mexico spent two years making recordings of dolphin echolocation clicks.
The result was a data set of 52 million click noises.
To sort through this vast amount of information, the scientists employed an “unsupervised” algorithm that automatically classified the noises into categories.
Without being “taught” to recognise patterns that were already known, the algorithm was able to seek original patterns in the data and identify types of click.
This enabled the scientists to determine specific patterns of clicks among the millions of clicks being recorded, and could help them to identify dolphin species in the wild.
Monitoring dolphin populations at sea is challenging.
Dr Frasier and her colleagues think their techniques could be employed to sift through large quantities of data and keep track of dolphin populations in a non-disruptive way.
Dolphins are an incredibly diverse family of mammals, and different species use different types of click to echolocate.
This research team’s work so far was able to identify one click type associated with a particular dolphin species – Risso’s dolphin – and they intend to conduct field work that will link other click types with other known species.
They also hope their research will allow them to monitor the impact of oil spills and climate change on the dolphin populations of the Gulf of Mexico.
Top stories
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
He acknowledged that the U.S. government has yet to request that Ankara waive diplomatic immunity for the Turkish bodyguards.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey releases 5 suspects in case of murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist The defendants were among the 85 people tried for negligence and deliberate negligence that amounts to a cover-up.
U.S. appreciates Armenia's efforts in saving Christians: Rep. Royce One of the reasons that the U.S. continues to support Armenia is that the latter has sheltered a number of refugees, he added.
Georgian Armenians uneasy with opening of Turkish border: report A member of Georgia's parliament, Enzel Mkoyan, visited the village the day after the protest to hear out their grievances.
Armenia will never allow another Genocide, ambassador says Armenia will never allow another Genocide like the one its people suffered at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, Ara Ayvazyan said.