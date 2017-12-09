Karabakh situation remained relatively calm over past week
December 9, 2017 - 13:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of December 3-9.
Around 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a hand-held grenade launcher.
Karabakh frontline units remained committed to the ceasefire and took necessary steps to continue protecting their positions.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Scientists use AI to monitor the chatter of dolphins Scientists have developed an algorithm to monitor the underwater chatter of dolphins with the help of machine learning
Armenia will never allow another Genocide, ambassador says Armenia will never allow another Genocide like the one its people suffered at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, Ara Ayvazyan said.
ANCA-WR endorses Armenian-American Danny Tarkanian for U.S. Senate "Danny Tarkanian is committed to the cause for justice not just for his own family, but for all Armenians," said Nora Hovsepian.
ANCC condemns Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian heritage Azerbaijani authorities continue to deny this crime, promoting the destruction of all Armenian religious and cultural sites in the country.