// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh situation remained relatively calm over past week

Karabakh situation remained relatively calm over past week
December 9, 2017 - 13:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of December 3-9.

Around 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a hand-held grenade launcher.

Karabakh frontline units remained committed to the ceasefire and took necessary steps to continue protecting their positions.

 Top stories
Irene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy AwardsIrene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy Awards
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
Armenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmakerArmenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmaker
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
French-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's WorldFrench-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's World
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states left to recognize Armenian GenocideTwo U.S. states left to recognize Armenian Genocide
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
OSCE PA president urges redoubled efforts for Karabakh settlement
George Clooney to star in 'Catch-22' TV adaptation about Armenian soldier
Armenia, EU sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement
Number of Armenian schools in Turkey dwindles
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Scientists use AI to monitor the chatter of dolphins Scientists have developed an algorithm to monitor the underwater chatter of dolphins with the help of machine learning
Armenia will never allow another Genocide, ambassador says Armenia will never allow another Genocide like the one its people suffered at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, Ara Ayvazyan said.
ANCA-WR endorses Armenian-American Danny Tarkanian for U.S. Senate "Danny Tarkanian is committed to the cause for justice not just for his own family, but for all Armenians," said Nora Hovsepian.
ANCC condemns Azerbaijan's destruction of Armenian heritage Azerbaijani authorities continue to deny this crime, promoting the destruction of all Armenian religious and cultural sites in the country.