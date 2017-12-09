Karabakh situation remained relatively calm over past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained virtually unchanged on the week of December 3-9.

Around 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period, fired mainly from firearms and a hand-held grenade launcher.

Karabakh frontline units remained committed to the ceasefire and took necessary steps to continue protecting their positions.