Armenia’s digital diplomacy named the best in the region: DDR17
December 11, 2017 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has improved its standing on the latest edition of Digital Diplomacy Review by 18 notches to take the 34th spot among 209 countries of the world and outperform its neighbors in the South Caucasus.
Digital diplomacy, also known as eDiplomacy, is usually defined as the use of the Internet and new technologies to help achieve diplomatic objectives.
The DDR17 identifies 5 major digital diplomacy needs, depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid. They also represent the stages of progress from a beginner to advanced degree of digital diplomacy practice at corporate level: Presence, Customization, Up-to-dateness, Engagement, Influence.
Armenia was on the 52nd spot in the 2016 edition of the report.
This year, Azerbaijan and Georgia have taken the 47th and 66th positions, respectively.
The DDR17 team collected digital assets used by foreign ministries from the beginning of 2017 to end of November 2017.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran to host Western pop concert for first time in 39 years The first two concerts, on Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 11 and 12), have sold out, according to the Iranian music website Ritmenom.
One suspect in custody after explosion in subway in Manhattan Police said there were no injuries other than the suspect after the explosion that occurred at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
Armenia moving to bar use of GMOs Arakelyan instructed the working group to study the original version of the law on the biosafety of the use of GMOs in Armenia.
Nokia may open a research and development laboratory in Armenia Minister Vahan Martirosyan called for Nokia's participation in the project of installing a 5G network throughout the country.