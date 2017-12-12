Honolulu planning to establish friendly ties with Karabakh capital

PanARMENIAN.Net - According to media reports from early December, member of the Honolulu City Council Kymberly Pine has announced that the Hawaii capital is going to establish friendly ties with the capital of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), Stepanakert.

A spokesman for the Karabakh foreign ministry, Artak Nersisyan has said that the establishment of relations with Honolulu will play a great role in the development and strengthening to ties between Artsakh and the State of Hawaii.

"We welcome the Honolulu city authorities' intention to launch friendly relations with Karabakh," Nersisyan said, according to Artsakhpress.

"The establishment of bilateral ties is priority for us."

The city is the main gateway to Hawaii and a major portal into the United States. The city is also a major hub for international business, military defense, as well as famously being host to a diverse variety of east-west and Pacific culture.