Armenia's Nalbandian due in Greece on December 12
December 12, 2017 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Greece on December 12-13 at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.
The Armenian minister will hold a number of meetings with high-ranking Greek officials and diplomats.
Due to the strong political, cultural and religious ties between the two nations, Armenia and Greece enjoy excellent diplomatic relations nowadays.
Greece formally recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1996, while Armenia formally recognized the Greek Genocide in 2015.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Islamic State launches shock offensive against Syrian army It appears that jihadist fighters nearly managed to overrun army defenses along the western shore of the Euphrates.
Mourinho, Mkhitaryan talk Armenian's future at emergency meeting Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho held an emergency meeting with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the weekend
Ameriabank, Golden State Bank team up for business development (video) Board Chairmen of the two banks Andrey Mkrtchyan and Robert Sedrakian recently met Californian businessmen.
Armenia's economy expected to grow by 5.8% in 2017: UN Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.