Armenia's Nalbandian due in Greece on December 12

December 12, 2017 - 11:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Greece on December 12-13 at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.

The Armenian minister will hold a number of meetings with high-ranking Greek officials and diplomats.

Due to the strong political, cultural and religious ties between the two nations, Armenia and Greece enjoy excellent diplomatic relations nowadays.

Greece formally recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1996, while Armenia formally recognized the Greek Genocide in 2015.

