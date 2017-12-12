Akhalkalaki fails to discuss issue of Armenian Genocide recognition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Akhalkalaki regional assembly failed to include the issue of the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in the agenda of the plenary session of the Bureau, JNews reports.

The proposal was made by the opposition Patriotic Alliance party which sought to recognize the killings of 1,5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide at a regional level.

Eight out of the nine members of the Bureau voted against the measure, arguing that dicussions on the matter without public consultations "are inappropriate."

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.