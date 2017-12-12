ECHR rules on Karabakh-related cases against Armenia, Azerbaijan
December 12, 2017 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights consisting of 17 judges ruled on two cases related to Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
In particular, in Tuesday, December 12's Grand Chamber judgment in the case of Sargsyan v. Azerbaijan, the ECHR ruled on the question of just satisfaction. It held, unanimously, that the Azerbaijani government has to pay the applicant €5,000 in respect of pecuniary and non-pecuniary damage and €30,000 in costs and expenses.
The case concerned an Armenian refugee’s complaint that, after having been forced to flee from his home in the Shahumyan region of Azerbaijan in 1992 during the conflict over Karabakh, he had since been denied the right to return to his village and to have access to and use his property there.
Also, in the case of Chiragov and Others v. Armenia, the court ruled that the Armenian government has to pay 5,000 euros in respect of pecuniary and non-pecuniary damage to each of the applicants and a total amount of £28,642 for costs and expenses.
The case concerned the complaints by six Azerbaijani refugees that they were unable to return to their homes and property in the district of Lachin, in Azerbaijan, from where they had been forced to flee in 1992 during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
In conclusion, the court underlined the responsibility of Armenia and Azerbaijan concerned to find a resolution to the Karabakh conflict.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Islamic State launches shock offensive against Syrian army It appears that jihadist fighters nearly managed to overrun army defenses along the western shore of the Euphrates.
Mourinho, Mkhitaryan talk Armenian's future at emergency meeting Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho held an emergency meeting with Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the weekend
Ameriabank, Golden State Bank team up for business development (video) Board Chairmen of the two banks Andrey Mkrtchyan and Robert Sedrakian recently met Californian businessmen.
Armenia's economy expected to grow by 5.8% in 2017: UN Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.