Armenian tenor nominated for Royal Opera House award

PanARMENIAN.Net - Solo singer of the Armenia's Opera and Ballet Theater Liparit Avetisyan is nominated for an award at the Royal Opera House of Great Britain.

The Armenian tenor was nominated in the category "Breakthrough of the Year - 2018" for the role of Nemorino in "The Love Potion".

As part of the WhatsOnStage Awards, viewers vote for works of art and performances.

Voting will run through December 29 midnight, the results will be announced on January 2, 2018, while the winners will be awarded at a ceremony at the Prince of Wales Theater on February 25, 2018.