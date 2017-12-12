Armenian tenor nominated for Royal Opera House award
December 12, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Solo singer of the Armenia's Opera and Ballet Theater Liparit Avetisyan is nominated for an award at the Royal Opera House of Great Britain.
The Armenian tenor was nominated in the category "Breakthrough of the Year - 2018" for the role of Nemorino in "The Love Potion".
As part of the WhatsOnStage Awards, viewers vote for works of art and performances.
Voting will run through December 29 midnight, the results will be announced on January 2, 2018, while the winners will be awarded at a ceremony at the Prince of Wales Theater on February 25, 2018.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian cyclist to participate in international tournament in Portugal Leading Armenian cyclist Edgar Stepanyan will take part in an upcoming international ranking tournament in Portugal on December 15-16
Syrian army's Tiger Forces ready to launch Idlib offensive Major Duraid has already arrived at the Khanassir axis with his battle group and is ready to kick-off operations on a moment’s notice.
GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character Jon Snow's direwolf, Ghost, has not been seen since season six, when he stayed by his master's side after temporarily dying.
PM inspects samples of Armenia-produced military equipment The premier first attended the private exhibition organized for the members of Armenia's Military-Industrial Commission.