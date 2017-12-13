Armenia, Iran resolved to expand age-old relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chairman of Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi and head of Armenia-Iran parliamentary friendship group, Armenian lawmaker Vahram Baghdasaryan at a meeting in Tehran agreed to bolster and expand mutual ties in various arenas.

Boroujerdi asserted that the “age-old friendly relations between Tehran and Yerevan are continuously growing especially in parliamentary area.”

Boroujerdi added that holding dialogue and constant exchange of views between the special commissions of the two parliaments would help develop economic and security cooperation.

The Iranian MP later stressed the necessity to reinvigorate collaboration in the field of joint venture projects in industry, energy and transport areas.

Baghdasaryan said, in turn, that Iran is an important and influential country in the region and that "the Armenian government and parliament are willing to strengthen and deepen relations with Iran.”

The visiting official said Iran’s balanced policy could lead to establishment of peace in the region.

The Armenian MP also stressed the acceleration in implementation of economic agreements between the two countries and expressed the hope for increase in joint venture investment volume.

Following the visit of Iranian president Hassan Rouhani to Armenia in January 2017, a lot of senior delegations from both countries have had reciprocal visits to pave the way for a deeper cooperation.