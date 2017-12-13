Cyprus president hails Armenians' role in helping develop the country
December 13, 2017 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades has expressed the country’s pride for the contribution of the Armenian community in the political, social and economic life of the island, the Cyprus Mail reports.
Anastasiades, who was addressing an event in honour of the Armenians of Cyprus, recalled that both peoples have fallen victim historically to the same aggressor, noting that they did not give up but fought and are continuing to fight for the great principle of justice in order to prevail on the international scene.
“This is why Cyprus was one of the first European countries to recognise the Armenian Genocide and we have jointly condemned the perpetrators of this crime,” he said.
Referring to the Armenian community in Cyprus, he said that “as a state, we will always show off proudly the fact that your small community manages with its vigour to be present in all aspects of our country’s life – political, social and economic.”
Anastasiades also spoke of his vision for a free and reunified Cyprus, which will be inhabited in peace and prosperity by all Cypriot citizens: Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Armenians, Maronites and Latins.
“We aim to put an end to the occupation and we insist on working towards a just, viable and functional solution, which will not allow for a dependence on any third country,” he stressed.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS announces special Christmas offer Buyers will get a 30% discount for the second device from a number of Alcatel, BLU, HTC and Lenovo models.
Islamic State launched major Deir ez-Zor offensive, recovers towns To counter their losses in Syria and Iraq, the militant group has launched a massive offensive in the province of Deir ez-Zor.
Trade between Armenia and U.S. grows 35% year-on-year Trade between Armenia and the United States grew by 35% in January - October of 2017 year-on-year, totaling $99.5 million.
Mourinho unable to coax best performance from Mkhitaryan: ESPN The publication says that with the right man-management, Mkhitaryan is one of the most devastating playmakers in Europe.