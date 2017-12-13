Cyprus president hails Armenians' role in helping develop the country

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades has expressed the country’s pride for the contribution of the Armenian community in the political, social and economic life of the island, the Cyprus Mail reports.

Anastasiades, who was addressing an event in honour of the Armenians of Cyprus, recalled that both peoples have fallen victim historically to the same aggressor, noting that they did not give up but fought and are continuing to fight for the great principle of justice in order to prevail on the international scene.

“This is why Cyprus was one of the first European countries to recognise the Armenian Genocide and we have jointly condemned the perpetrators of this crime,” he said.

Referring to the Armenian community in Cyprus, he said that “as a state, we will always show off proudly the fact that your small community manages with its vigour to be present in all aspects of our country’s life – political, social and economic.”

Anastasiades also spoke of his vision for a free and reunified Cyprus, which will be inhabited in peace and prosperity by all Cypriot citizens: Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Armenians, Maronites and Latins.

“We aim to put an end to the occupation and we insist on working towards a just, viable and functional solution, which will not allow for a dependence on any third country,” he stressed.