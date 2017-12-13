Trade between Armenia and U.S. grows 35% year-on-year
December 13, 2017 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Trade between Armenia and the United States grew by 35% in January - October of 2017 year-on-year, totaling $99.5 million, the U.S. embassy in Yerevan said in a tweet.
"Armenia’s successful exports to the U.S. is its excellent usage of the General System of Preferences (GSP) that allows many of Armenia’s goods duty free entry into the U.S.," the embassay said.
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has repeatedly called for negotiating a U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty to promote the growth of economic relations between the two countries.
The outdated forty-year-old 1973 U.S.-USSR Tax Treaty is recognized by the U.S. but not Armenia. Yerevan has repeatedly sought to replace this obsolete accord.
Top stories
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Mountea, an Armenian company producing tea from the mountain herbs has begun to export its products to Russia.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish-Armenian MP says govt. ‘gragging out’ Patriarch elections Paylan asked about the reasons for the Turkish government’s intervention in the elections of the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul.
VivaCell-MTS announces special Christmas offer Buyers will get a 30% discount for the second device from a number of Alcatel, BLU, HTC and Lenovo models.
Islamic State launched major Deir ez-Zor offensive, recovers towns To counter their losses in Syria and Iraq, the militant group has launched a massive offensive in the province of Deir ez-Zor.
Mourinho unable to coax best performance from Mkhitaryan: ESPN The publication says that with the right man-management, Mkhitaryan is one of the most devastating playmakers in Europe.