Armenia names main obstacle to Karabakh settlement
December 13, 2017 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian has weighed in on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
"Obviously, Azerbaijan rejects the co-chairs' proposals which Armenia has approved, and this is the main obstacle to the progress in the peace process," Nalbandian said during an official visit to Athens.
"At the initiative of the co-chairs, an agreement has been reached to hold another meeting of foreign ministers in the second half of January. We always attend such meetings with constructive mood."
Earlier, Nalbandian said Armenia will welcome the spring of 2018 without the Zurich Protocols designed to allow the opening of borders and set up formal diplomatic relations with Turkey.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
Armenia parliament passes domestic violence law at final reading The law is aimed at the the prevention of domestic violence, the protection of victims of violence and the restoration of family solidarity.
Women attracted to strong men, science says “We weren’t surprised that women found physically strong men attractive, what surprised us was just how powerful the effect was,” said Aaron Sell.
Armenian organic produce unveiled to Middle Eastern market 12 Armenian companies presented their organic certified and natural products at Dubai's Organic & Natural Expo Middle East