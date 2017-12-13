Armenia names main obstacle to Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian has weighed in on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

"Obviously, Azerbaijan rejects the co-chairs' proposals which Armenia has approved, and this is the main obstacle to the progress in the peace process," Nalbandian said during an official visit to Athens.

"At the initiative of the co-chairs, an agreement has been reached to hold another meeting of foreign ministers in the second half of January. We always attend such meetings with constructive mood."

Earlier, Nalbandian said Armenia will welcome the spring of 2018 without the Zurich Protocols designed to allow the opening of borders and set up formal diplomatic relations with Turkey.