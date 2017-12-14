China's AVIC interested in Armenia road building projects
December 14, 2017 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - AVIC Construction Engineering Co., a Chinese company providing air conditioning contracting, construction design and construction and maintenance services, is interested in participating in road construction projects which will soon be implemented in Armenia.
At a meeting withminister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan, the company representatives unveiled their plan of the improvement and development of Armenia's road network which took into account the country's relief, seismic and climatic features.
Also, the sides discussed several road building projects in detail and agreed to look into the possibility of cooperation in the future.
It was reported recently that the Italian company Tirrena Scavi will invest about $33 million in the construction of a road which is part of a new bypass around the Armenian capital city of Yerevan.
