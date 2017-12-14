Greece "unconditionally" supports Minsk Group's Karabakh efforts
December 14, 2017 - 11:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greece "unconditionally" supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group in the process of the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), foreign minister Nikos Kotzias said at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday, December 13.
Nalbandian briefed the Greek diplomat on Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts in the peace process, while Kotzias unveiled the recent developments in the Cyprus dispute.
Both ministers attached great importance to the activity of the inter-governmental commission and the organization of business forums.
Also, the two discussed Greece's possible involvement in Armenia's free trade zones, as well as Armenia-EU relations and possible cooperation between Greece and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Armenia is a member.
While in Greece, Nalbandian named the main obstacle to the Karabakh settlement and provided an update concerning the Protocols signed between Armenia and Turkey.
