Armenian language has significant differences with English: SFI

December 15, 2017 - 15:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. government's premier foreign affairs training provider, the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), has created a list to show the approximate time English speakers need to learn a specific language.

According to the report, the Armenian language is among the 44 tongues of the world with significant linguistic and/or cultural differences from English, placing itself in the list of languages that are difficult for studying.

An Indo-European language, the Armenian tongue has its own script and its own alphabet.

"The oldest Armenian text is a fifth-century Bible translation, so we can see that a form of Armenian has been in existence for hundreds of years," FSI says.

