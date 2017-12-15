Development Foundation of Armenia on a business mission in Lebanon

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Development Foundation of Armenia has arrived in Lebanon with a business mission, with around 40 businessmen, government officials and representatives of business support organizations comming together on a common platform.

The Armenian delegation was welcomed by the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Raed Khoury and the Minister of Tourism Avedis Guidanian. Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan greatly contributed to the organization of the business mission.

On the first day of the business mission, the DFA gathered 13 Armenian representatives of IT, textile, food industry, banking, insurance, cosmetic products, silkworks and 35 representatives of Lebanon's major trading networks and distributing companies, covering the Middle East and a number of African markets.

The DFA CEO Armen Avak Avakian offered a presentation called "Select Armenia" representing the advantages of doing business in the country.

“Armenia is the only country in the world that has privileged trade conditions with the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union at the same time. This makes launching business in Armenia more profitable and promising. In addition, we have a number of success stories in Lebanese business, particularly in jewelry and tourism. With our business mission, we aim to present local entrepreneurs the benefits of doing business in Armenia. I think for our economy, we need to maximize all the opportunities of this target market, especially considering the strong Armenian diaspora in Lebanon”, said Avakian.

During the business mission, B2B meetings and visits to Lebanese companies, business support structures are planned.

Meetings with representatives of Lebanese companies and business support organizations were organized in partnership with Management Mix consulting firm.