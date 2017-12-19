Co-author of Germany's Armenian Genocide bill 'unlikely to become FM'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Co-chair of the German political party Alliance '90/The Greens Cem Ozdemir is unlikely to head the country's foreign ministry, Bundestag lawmaker Albert Weiler told reporters on Monday, December 18, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Ozdemir is the co-author of the resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which was adopted by the Bundestag in June 2016. Besides Ozdemir, 10 more Turkish lawmakers voted for it.

Afterwards, the German Foreign Ministry recommended them to refrain from traveling to Turkey.

In October, German media outlets reported that Ozdemir may become the country's new foreign minister. These rumors emerged after the federal election in late September when negotiations on the creation of a coalition between the ruling Christian Democrats (CDU / CSU) and the Green Party started.

According to Weiler, negotiations are now being conducted with the Social Democrats while dialogue with the Greens are removed from the agenda.