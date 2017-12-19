Yerevan hopes Germany will ratify EU-Armenia deal soon

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan hopes that Germany will ratify the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union as soon as possible, deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with Bundestag lawmaker Albert Weiler and Thomas Schrapel, the Regional Director of the Konrad Adenauer foundation.

According to Sharmazanov, Armenia seeks to combine, and not to contradistinguish the relations with the EU and those with the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Armenia proved that it has adopted the road of democracy, and that institutional reforms must be continuous," Sharmazanov said in Yerevan.

Besides, the sides weighed in on the Bundestag's recognition of the Genocide, with the Armenian official proposing to organize thematic exhibitions in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in 2018.

The German delegation and Armenia's deputy parliament speaker also discussed regional issues, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

European Union's ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski said after the deal was signed that it will open new doors and give a new quality to the relations between the bloc and the country.