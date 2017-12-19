Yerevan hopes Germany will ratify EU-Armenia deal soon
December 19, 2017 - 14:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan hopes that Germany will ratify the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union as soon as possible, deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said at a meeting with Bundestag lawmaker Albert Weiler and Thomas Schrapel, the Regional Director of the Konrad Adenauer foundation.
According to Sharmazanov, Armenia seeks to combine, and not to contradistinguish the relations with the EU and those with the Eurasian Economic Union.
"Armenia proved that it has adopted the road of democracy, and that institutional reforms must be continuous," Sharmazanov said in Yerevan.
Besides, the sides weighed in on the Bundestag's recognition of the Genocide, with the Armenian official proposing to organize thematic exhibitions in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in 2018.
The German delegation and Armenia's deputy parliament speaker also discussed regional issues, including the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
European Union's ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski said after the deal was signed that it will open new doors and give a new quality to the relations between the bloc and the country.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter to receive bronze after Georgian athlete fails drugs test The federations of nine countries suspended from weightlifting amid a doping scandal are still serving the one-year ban.
Armenia Central Bank, Germany's KfW seal €15 million loan deal In the framework of the cooperation, technical assistance measures will also be taken to provide consultation to program beneficiaries.
Tourists spent $1 billion in Armenia in 2016 Figures for 2017 are unavailable for now, bit given that tourist arrivals grew 21% this year, revenues are expected to increase too.
Syrian army reaches jihadist stronghold in southeast Idlib Not long after launching the attack, the Syrian Army managed to capture Tal Agher, forcing Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat to nearby Al-Mashhad.