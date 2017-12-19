Armenia aims to ratify new deal with EU by spring of 2018
December 19, 2017 - 19:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is planning to submit the new agreement signed with the European Union to the parliament for ratification by the spring of 2018, deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan said on Tuesday, December 19, addressing the 17th session of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.
The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which the sides signed on November 24, must now be ratified by Armenia and the 28 members of the European Union.
Also Tuesday, Armenia's deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov said Yerevan hopes that Germany will ratify the new agreement as soon as possible
Earlier, the head of the bloc's delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said the European Union is planning to increase allocations for Armenia by 20-25%.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter to receive bronze after Georgian athlete fails drugs test The federations of nine countries suspended from weightlifting amid a doping scandal are still serving the one-year ban.
Armenia Central Bank, Germany's KfW seal €15 million loan deal In the framework of the cooperation, technical assistance measures will also be taken to provide consultation to program beneficiaries.
Tourists spent $1 billion in Armenia in 2016 Figures for 2017 are unavailable for now, bit given that tourist arrivals grew 21% this year, revenues are expected to increase too.
Syrian army reaches jihadist stronghold in southeast Idlib Not long after launching the attack, the Syrian Army managed to capture Tal Agher, forcing Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to retreat to nearby Al-Mashhad.