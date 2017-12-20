Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations for traveling in 2018 which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration, to be a part of something enormous, to observe and experience.

In the list of 52 countries, Armenia is on the 7th position, with an outsize wealth of history, culture, and hospitality.

“Armenia’s rugged mountains and fertile valleys, full of ancient monasteries and traditional villages, are an eco-tourist’s dream, and new hiking trails and apps are making it easier to explore the country’s great outdoors. Since a 6,000-year-old winery was discovered by archaeologists in Areni village in southern Armenia a decade ago, the area’s winemaking—and wine tourism—has been experiencing a rebirth,” the publication says.

“An ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ segment filmed in Armenia and set to air in spring 2018 is sure to set mouths watering over culinary specialties such as khorovats (barbecue) and tolma (stuffed grape leaves). Though it’s nearly 3,000 years old, capital Yerevan has a youthful energy, with new cafes, wine bars, boutiques, and restaurants opening by the day.”

According to the source, spring and fall are best for outdoor exploration and regional festivals, such as the autumn wine harvest in Vayots Dzor. Yerevan’s 2,800-year-anniversary celebrations in October 2018 are sure to be exuberant.

Also included in the top ten are Marrakesh, Morocco; Cook Islands; Salar de Tunupa, Bolivia; Split, Croatia; Kuwait; Memphis, Tennessee; Mongolia; Dublin, Ireland; and Belize.

Fodor's is considered one of the world's largest publisher of English language travel and tourism information. It has been dishing out travel advice and publishing guidebooks for 80 years. They prefer to hire local writers based in each destination for their guidebooks instead of travel writers. In total, they’ve published over 300 travel guides that cover more than 7,500 destinations around the globe.