Armenia’s tourism attractiveness unveiled in China

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s trade attaché in China Hrant Abajyan has introduced Armenia’s tourism attractiveness, historical, religious and cultural heritage to those attending an international conference in Nanjing.

Nanjing hosted the first Silk Road conference, organized by China-Asia Economic Development Association and the committee of the One Belt One Road ambassadors conference.

Armenia’s trade attaché stressed the country’s ‘open doors’ policy, especially the simplified visa procedures for the Chinese citizens.

Abajyan displayed special video materials about the country as a popular tourist destination, also briefing them about a free economic zone that launched in the southern Armenian town of Meghri.