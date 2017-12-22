Syrian troops foil jihadist infiltration attempt
December 22, 2017 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An operation by jihadist rebels of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda) terrorist group to infiltrate government-held lines near an important city in northern Quneitra province was foiled by Syrian Arab Army soldiers on Thursday, December 21 night, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to information released over social media by the Quneitra Hawks unit, troops of the elite army brigade spotted an infiltration attempt by a Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham raiding unit towards government-held lines west of Baath city.
The attackers were identified as coming from rebel positions near the town of Samadaniyah al-Gharbiyah.
Upon identifying the militants as hostiles, the Quneitra Hawks opened fire on the jihadist raiding party with a heavy machine gun.
After being compromised and coming under fire, the Al-Qaeda-linked fighters ditched their operation and retreated back to militant-held areas.
At the present time, no information exists on what losses the raiding party endured as a result of coming under fire.
