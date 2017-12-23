Artsakh Parliament expands inter-parliamentary cooperation

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) will create a friendship group with their colleagues from the Flemish Parliament, as well as a framework of friendship with Belgium’s French-speaking lawmakers and representatives of scientific and public circles.

Artsakh parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan said that the current level of cooperation allows for bringing them to an organized and institutional basis, given the Karabakh president’s visit to Belgium in October.

According to a declaration published on Friday, December 22, six members from each parliament are included in the newly-formed friendship group.