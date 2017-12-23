Karabakh contact line situation relatively calm over past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm on December 17-23.

Some 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period.

Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 1600 shots towards the Armenian positions in the reporting period.

The Artsakh Defense Army units mainly refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.