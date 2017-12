PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan has made it to the list of top 5 cities of the CIS, popular for New Year holidays among Russian tourists.

The reservation service Tvil.ru has determined the cities in the CIS and near abroad where Russian tourists will travel for the New Year holidays.

The rating is compiled using data of requests and accommodation reservations by tourists in the period between December 30, 2017 and January 8, 2018.

Minsk, Baku, Almaty, Tbilisi and Yerevan are the top five cities, most popular for travel and recreation in the reporting period.

According to the survey, tourists will spend three days on average in the capital of Armenia, with a budget of 2800 rubles (apx. $48) per day.

Alpine skiing tours to Tsaghkadzor, a resort town in central Armenia, are also popular.