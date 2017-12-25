Armenia to create scientific companies in the army
December 25, 2017 - 17:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian defense ministry is working to improve the criteria for identifying young people with significant or exceptional abilities in the field of science who will be able to serve in scientific companies while in the army, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has said.
“We should complete the process by April but I am confident that the government’s draft decisions will be ready shortly after the holidays, and we’ll submit them for discussion,” Sargsyan said in an interview with Shant TV.
Under the ‘I have the Honor’ program, Armenian citizens will be granted deferment of service only after they sign a contract with the defense ministry, commit themselves to attending trainings during studying, and start serving in the army after receiving a degree under conditions designated by the defense ministry.
Top stories
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s 10 best athletes of 2017 unveiled The procedure for choosing the best athletes centered around the achievements in sports and the contribution to raising awareness about Armenia.
Armenia president to visit Russia on December 26 Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit Russia on December 19 for a non-official meeting of the leaders of CIS member-states.
Azerbaijan helped double tourist flows to Artsakh, blogger says (video) Lapshin has wrote in his blog that his arrest in Azerbaijan helped double the number of tourists traveling to Artsakh in 2017
Karabakh video teases Armenian hospitality, stunning views and more (video) The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.