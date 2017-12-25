Armenia to create scientific companies in the army

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian defense ministry is working to improve the criteria for identifying young people with significant or exceptional abilities in the field of science who will be able to serve in scientific companies while in the army, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan has said.

“We should complete the process by April but I am confident that the government’s draft decisions will be ready shortly after the holidays, and we’ll submit them for discussion,” Sargsyan said in an interview with Shant TV.

Under the ‘I have the Honor’ program, Armenian citizens will be granted deferment of service only after they sign a contract with the defense ministry, commit themselves to attending trainings during studying, and start serving in the army after receiving a degree under conditions designated by the defense ministry.