Import of cars to Armenia doubled in 2017
December 25, 2017 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The import of cars to Armenia grew by almost 100% in 2017, data provided by the State Revenue Committee revealed on Monday, December 25.
“32,500 cars were brought to Armenia since the beginning of the year, securing state revenues of AMD23,5 billion (apx. $49 million) as a result of customs clearance,” deputy chief of the SRC Babken Ghazaryan said.
“The number of vehicles imported so far exceeds that of 2016 by 15,649.”
About 60% of cars were imported from Japan, most of them were middle class cars.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
