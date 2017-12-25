Import of cars to Armenia doubled in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - The import of cars to Armenia grew by almost 100% in 2017, data provided by the State Revenue Committee revealed on Monday, December 25.

“32,500 cars were brought to Armenia since the beginning of the year, securing state revenues of AMD23,5 billion (apx. $49 million) as a result of customs clearance,” deputy chief of the SRC Babken Ghazaryan said.

“The number of vehicles imported so far exceeds that of 2016 by 15,649.”

About 60% of cars were imported from Japan, most of them were middle class cars.