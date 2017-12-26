2.5 million people used services of Armenian airports in 2017
December 26, 2017 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 2,495,500 people used the services of the two Armenian airports as of December 25, 2017, chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan said on Tuesday, December 26.
According to Avestisyan, 28 air companies currently offer flights to and from Armenia, carrying out 30-35 flights each day.
Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 21.8% in the 11 months of 2017 against the same period last year, the GDCA said earlier.
