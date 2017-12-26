Armenia central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 6%
December 26, 2017 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s central bank said on Tuesday, November 26 it had decided to keep its key refinancing rate unchanged at 6% for the seventh time.
Interest rate in Armenia averaged 7.81% from 2010 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 10.5% in February of 2015 and a record low of 6% in February of 2017.
Consumer prices in Armenia rose by 2% in November month-on-month, and by 2.2% year-on-year.
According to the central bank, the economic growth registered in January-September year-on-year was close to what was predicted.
Armenia saw just a 0.2% economic growth in 2016. Initially, the government forecast a 3.2% growth for 2017, but revised for a better picture later in the year.
