Russian business tourists more and more interested in Armenia: study
December 29, 2017 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian business tourists abandoned Sochi in favor of Armenia and Georgia for their corporate events in 2017.
The change is evidenced by the data provided by Aeroclub, which analyzed the purchase of air tickets by employees of the largest Russia-based corporations for 2017 and found out how prices and demand for domestic and foreign flights changed compared to 2016.
The research revealed that business tourists flew to Sochi 25% less often in 2017 than in the previous year, preferring Armenia and Georgia instead.
“Corporate customers have become increasingly inclined to organize events in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan due to lower prices for tickets and a better service," Aeroclub General Director Denis Matyukhin explained.
