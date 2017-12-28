Azerbaijani teacher says ‘knowingly’ promoted tolerance for Armenians
December 28, 2017 - 19:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Azerbaijani teacher who was fired for promoting peace and tolerance towards Armenians says he took that step intentionally and is constantly teaching “tolerance, democracy, human rights and equality” to his students.
According to local media reports, Roshan Azizov recently dressed an Azerbaijani schoolgirl in an Armenian national costume, photographed her against the background of the Armenian church in Baku and published the photo on his facebook page, which caused a lot of controversy.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net , Azizov said people should treat other nations, including Armenians, the way they’d like to be treated.
“I realised that somebody had to take a step forward and say something in order to open the people’s eyes,” Azizov said, adding that the Azerbaijani people are “merciful and kind” and will understand one day that he is right.
“Armenians and our people must live in peace, it’s possible for the two nations to coexist side by side. War is not a solution, it’s an excuse.”
According to Azizov, who is a teacher of English at a Baku public school, people shouldn’t rush into making wrong decisions, as everyone deserves to be respected, regardless of their religion and nationality.
“Both Armenians and Azerbaijanis must take certain steps and learn to treat each other with respect,” Azizov said.
The Baku resident also added that the girl’s parents were aware of his intention and fully supported him in his undertaking.
“Those kids still call me and say they still love me even after I was expelled from school for no reason,” Azizov said, vowing to remain in Azerbaijan to continue straggling, even through his “life is in danger”.
“I am in a great danger, but I don’t think I will be arrested [as] the government will not make such a mistake, but i think it is also in Azerbaijan’s interest for this conflict to be settled in a peaceful way,” he said.
Top stories
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
clergymen from the Patriarchate of Constantinople and representatives of the Armenian community attended the consecration of the church.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
Latest news
Juventus reject Man United offer of £70mln plus Mkhitaryan for Dybala Mourinho is desperate to add more creativity to his attack and appears to have given up on the idea of Mikhitaryan providing it.
Traces of Noah's Ark reportedly found on biblical Mount Ararat A California-based 'ark hunter' believes there is new evidence Mount Ararat is where the ark and its inhabitants came aground.
Armenia prevents Islamic State member from entering the country As a result of anti-terrorism measures, a total of 960 people suspected of having terrorist links were banned from entering Armenia in 2017 alone.
Armenia's Karen Grigoryan wins Jolimark int'l chess tournament Armenian chess player Karen Grigoryan did not suffer a single defeat during the entire tournament which took place on December 23-27.