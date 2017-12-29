// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian named fifth most popular celebrity of 2017

December 29, 2017 - 15:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian who has Armenian roots is named the fifth most popular celebrity in 2017, according to JustJared.com.

As in past years, the platform is recapping the most popular actors, most popular actresses, and the most popular music stars on JJ from January-December, and provides one final list of the most popular celebrities (which includes entertainers, actors, actresses, reality stars, and more).

All of the rankings posted in the recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.

According to popularity, Kardashian lags behind Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomes, at the same time outperforming all her sister and half-sisters, Rihanna, Brad Pitt, Beyonce and a host of others.

