Blogger Lapshin says will arrive in Armenia “very soon”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was released from a prison in Baku, has promised to visit Armenia very soon.

Lapshin was detained in Belarus at Azerbaijan's request for visiting Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and extradited to Baku where he was jailed for several months before his release in September.

“It seems I have toured all of Armenia, except for a very interesting region - Syunik in the south of the country, " the blogger said, adding that the province houses “gorgeous mountains, gorges, waterfalls and the most dangerous road in Armenia."

The blogger was referring to the Meghri-Nrnadzor road on the border between Armenia and Iran.

According to him, he will very soon arrive in Armenia and try to rent a car and drive through the road.