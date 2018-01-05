Syrian army launches major assault to lift siege on key base in Damascus
January 5, 2018 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched another powerful attack this week to lift the siege on the strategic vehicle base that is located inside the Harasta suburb of east Damascus, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the 105th and 106th brigades of the Republican Guard, the Syrian army was able to capture several building blocks inside the Harasta suburb on Friday, January 5 morning, putting their forces within distance of lifting the siege.
According to a military source in Damascus, the siege has not been lifted on the vehicle base, despite some reports by pro-government social media pages.
Intense fighting is still ongoing at the moment, as the Syrian Army makes another big push to end the siege and recover the territory they lost to Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman over the last five days.
Photo. AFP
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
American film center to screen Armenia's Oscars submission The screening is part of a program that plans to screen submissions for the 90th Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category.
"Game of Thrones" returns in 2019, HBO confirms The revelation means fans will have to wait longer than ever for the drama, which has grown into one of the most popular shows in the world.
Inter Milan say not in for Henrikh Mkhitaryan Mkhitaryan has been linked with a January move away from Manchester United after falling out of favour with Jose Mourinho.
French Armenian jockey wants to represent Armenia at 2024 Olympics Malakian, the young son of the great director Henri Verneuil ("Mayrig"), won the Jockey Club International Show Jumping in Geneva