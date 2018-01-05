Syrian army launches major assault to lift siege on key base in Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched another powerful attack this week to lift the siege on the strategic vehicle base that is located inside the Harasta suburb of east Damascus, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 105th and 106th brigades of the Republican Guard, the Syrian army was able to capture several building blocks inside the Harasta suburb on Friday, January 5 morning, putting their forces within distance of lifting the siege.

According to a military source in Damascus, the siege has not been lifted on the vehicle base, despite some reports by pro-government social media pages.

Intense fighting is still ongoing at the moment, as the Syrian Army makes another big push to end the siege and recover the territory they lost to Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and Faylaq Al-Rahman over the last five days.