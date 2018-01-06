UK urges commitment to Iran nuclear deal
January 6, 2018 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Kingdom's ambassadorto the United Nations has encouraged all member states to stay committed to the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IRNA reports.
“We encourage all member states to uphold all their commitments. A prosperous, stable Iran is beneficial to all,” Matthew Rycroft said on Friday, January 5, addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.
The British envoy was addressing the United Nations Security Council session which had been held at the request of the United States to discuss recent unrests in some parts of Iran.
Following recent unrests in certain parts of Iran, US Representative to the UN Nikki Haley in a speech to reporters at the UN headquarters on January 2 accused Iran of violating human rights and freedom of expression and said Washington was after sessions on Iran by UNSC in New York and UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva.
Other members of the Security Council particularly Russia has shown different reactions to the US demand to an extent that Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova while referring to the way the United States deal with protest gatherings in other parts of the world said perhaps the US envoy to the United Nations (Nikki Haley) has some interesting things to say about suppression of popular protests in Ferguson and Wall Street.
