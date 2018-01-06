Artsakh contact line situation relatively calm over past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm in the period between December 31 and January 6.

Some 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period.

Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 2000 shots towards the Armenian positions in the reporting period.

The Artsakh Defense Army units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.