Karabakh army soldier killed in Azerbaijani cross-border fire
January 8, 2018 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian soldier from the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) army, Vache Chilingaryan was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Sunday, December 7, at 1:20 pm.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
The situation on the contact line between Karabakh and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm in the period between December 31 and January 6.
Some 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered in the reporting period.
Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 2000 shots towards the Armenian positions in the reporting period.
The Artsakh Defense Army units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
