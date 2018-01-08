Pope Francis sent Christmas greetings to Armenian Catholicos

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I received the Vatican representative Bishop Ivan Santus, who delivered Pope Francis’ Christmas greetings on Friday, January 5.

In the letter, the pope sent the best wishes to the Armenian people around the globe, the Armenian Church and the Holy See of Cilicia and said he has prayed for peaceful days.

The meeting with Bishop Santus also served as an opportunity to discuss issues related to the Middle East.