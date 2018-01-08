Turkey to install electronic systems along border with Armenia
January 8, 2018 - 15:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey will install electronic control systems along its borders with Armenia and Georgia, the country’s Minister of the Interior Süleyman Soylu has said, according to Anadolu Agency.
The minister has revealed that Turkey is not building a border wall for now.
“We believe such measures will be initiated in Ardahan in the coming one or two months,” the Turkish minister reportedly said.
“We have no plans for a wall at the moment and will install electronic devices instead.”
Also, Soylu said that a 50 km section of a planned 144 km wall along the border with Iran has already been built.
Turkey has installed surveillance cameras on its border with Armenia, an earlier report said. According to the source, the cameras were installed by the local government of Turkey's Kars region to constantly monitor the border line.
