Two Karabakh soldiers wounded trying to help fallen soldier
January 8, 2018 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two servicemen of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army received gunshot wounds trying to help a fellow soldier who was killed in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on Sunday, December 7.
An Armenian soldier, Vache Chilingaryan was killed in Azerbaijan's fire shortly after midday.
Witnessing what happened, senior lieutenant Ye. Musinyan and contractor V. Vanyan rushed to help Chilingaryan but were wounded instead.
Both of them have been accepted to hospital, their lives are out of danger.
A criminal investigation into the details of the incident has been launched in Armenia.
