Fitch revises Yerevan's outlook to Positive on sovereign rating action
January 8, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Armenian City of Yerevan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B+'. The Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of International Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations.
Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a material change in the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. In this case the deviation was caused by the revision of the Outlook on the sovereign's IDRs.
Following the recent Outlook revision on Armenia's Long-Term IDRs (see 'Fitch Revises Armenia's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'B+' dated 15 December 2017 at www.fitchratings.com) we have taken similar rating action on Yerevan as it is rated at the same level as the sovereign and its IDR is constrained by the sovereign ratings.
Top stories
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Two injured as fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York The NY Fire Department said one person was seriously injured in what is thought to have been an electrical fire near the roof of the tower.
Armenian cyclist aims to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Armenia has the opportunity to qualify for the cycling events of the Tokyo Olympics for the first time ever, Martin Sharbatyan has said.
Researchers discover drug that helps get rid of fat: report The drug was found to significantly reduce body weight and blood cholesterol levels without reducing food intake.
Two Karabakh soldiers wounded trying to help fallen soldier Witnessing what happened, senior lieutenant Ye. Musinyan and contractor V. Vanyan rushed to help Chilingaryan but were wounded instead.